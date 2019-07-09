America First Investment Advisors Increases Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Azimuth Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by $2.22 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 13,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,772 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84M, down from 96,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $169.4. About 1.25M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.04. About 5.61M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management invested in 0.16% or 1.55 million shares. Loomis Sayles Communication Lp has invested 1.33% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 110,423 were reported by Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Lc. Sg Americas Limited Company invested in 0.25% or 615,598 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) owns 3,418 shares. Moreover, Mcdonald Invsts Inc Ca has 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 47,000 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma reported 0% stake. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.55% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 1.54 million shares. Moreover, Horan Ltd Llc has 0.42% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 15,086 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa holds 22,548 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Security Bancorp Of So Dak has 15,875 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 19,162 shares. 14,061 were reported by Cambridge Tru. Princeton Port Strategies Gp Ltd holds 42,410 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.29% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 78,708 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger Is Offering An All-Time High Dividend Yield Of 5.2% – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy For the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Opportunity With A Battered Energy ETF – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albion Group Inc Ut invested in 0.69% or 30,297 shares. Smith Moore & Co has 11,515 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp owns 183 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 2,325 shares. Bankshares Of Stockton reported 2,047 shares stake. Cumberland Prns Limited stated it has 3,395 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Dumont Blake Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,500 shares. Cornerstone Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Greenleaf Trust accumulated 9,124 shares. Cadence Financial Bank Na accumulated 13,041 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Maple Capital Mgmt reported 0.22% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Eagle Ridge Invest Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,823 shares. Hamilton Point Limited Co holds 5,443 shares. Cushing Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 28,038 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 14,359 are held by Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 18.82 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.