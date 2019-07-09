America First Investment Advisors Holding in Automatic Data Processin (ADP) Trimmed as Share Value Rose; Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Shareholder Rare Infrastructure LTD Cut Its Holding

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processin (ADP) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,379 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95 million, down from 117,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 1.11M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) by 61.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.66 million, down from 2.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Pattern Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 329,960 shares traded. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has risen 19.08% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGI News: 24/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Enters Agreement to Sell Operations in Chile; 17/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS AGREEMENT TO SELL OPERATIONS IN CHILE; 10/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group 1Q Rev $111.7M; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY CEO MIKE GARLAND SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS PACT TO SELL OPS IN CHILE; 14/03/2018 – Pattern Energy Arranges Financing for Montana Wind Project; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pattern Energy Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEGI); 10/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group 1Q EPS $1.32; 24/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group Selling Chile Operation to Affiliates of Arroyo Energy Investors

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46M and $326.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.30 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 258,462 shares to 941,060 shares, valued at $118.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 475,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.