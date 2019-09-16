America First Investment Advisors Holding in Automatic Data Processin (ADP) Decreased by $499,455 as Market Value Rose; Gmt Capital Has Decreased Oasis Pete New (OAS) Position by $5.69 Million; Shares Declined

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 1.14M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 6.66M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.85M, down from 7.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 22.58% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $4.56. About 8.79 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processin (ADP) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 109,352 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.08 million, down from 112,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $159.01. About 369,171 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $85,500 activity.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $2.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 383,730 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $32.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY).

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 87.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.08 per share. OAS’s profit will be $3.22 million for 114.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 439,568 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 119,740 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 47,668 shares stake. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 358,173 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 43,802 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 76,644 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Moreover, Renaissance Investment Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 11,000 shares. Pnc Financial Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.02% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 1.03M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Moreover, Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 3.49M shares. 2.15M were reported by Bancorp Of America De. One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 84,436 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46M and $329.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wr Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) by 83,232 shares to 267,941 shares, valued at $17.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.13M for 29.89 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

