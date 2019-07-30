America First Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Royal Gold (RGLD) Position by $307,260; Shares Declined; As Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined, Great West Life Assurance Company Raised Position

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 534,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.76M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308.44 million, up from 5.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 5.66 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Tax Rate 13%; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Profit, Revenue Increase; 14/03/2018 – @petenajarian is looking to hit another home run with his Fast Pitch on $INTC; 17/04/2018 – Ystrategies Announces $100 Million+ in Strategic Opportunities for Infrastructure Finance Partners; 23/04/2018 – Flying taxi start-up hires designer behind modern Mini, Fiat 500; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Rev $16.3B; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 163,346 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85M, down from 166,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $119.74. About 132,508 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 11.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.43 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $31.45 million for 62.36 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Com invested in 40,726 shares. 11,541 are held by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Essex Management Co Ltd Co accumulated 1,093 shares. 2,214 were reported by Toronto Dominion Bancorporation. U S Global invested in 19,477 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Tradewinds Management reported 82 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Verity Asset Management invested 0.44% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). M&T Bank reported 4,360 shares stake. Moreover, Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 367,439 shares. 3,170 were accumulated by Plancorp Ltd. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 74,741 shares. Moreover, Legacy Capital has 1.01% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). 58,152 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD).

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46M and $326.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 5,830 shares to 27,694 shares, valued at $7.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 13,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

