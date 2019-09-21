America First Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by $630,116 as Share Price Declined; Ceragon Networks LTD (CRNT) Holder First Wilshire Securities Management Has Upped Stake by $1.53 Million

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT) by 106.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 765,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, up from 718,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Ceragon Networks Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.76. About 402,922 shares traded. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has declined 24.38% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CRNT News: 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Ceragon; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q EPS 3c; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas i; 25/04/2018 – CERAGON: AIRBAND DEPLOYS FIBEAIR PLATFORM FOR LARGE PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – CERAGON NETWORKS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.03; 07/05/2018 – Correction to Ceragon Networks Earnings Headlines; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q Rev $83.3M; 09/04/2018 Ceragon Networks® First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Scheduled for Release On May 7, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas in the United Kingdom

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 87.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 1,177 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90,000, down from 9,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 16.86M shares traded or 53.98% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73 million and $251.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC) by 66,077 shares to 58,197 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 40,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,242 shares, and cut its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Field & Main Financial Bank invested in 1.05% or 14,903 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 3.92% or 665,802 shares. Fred Alger Inc has invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). John G Ullman Assoc has invested 5.73% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 93,263 are held by Waverton Inv Mgmt Ltd. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 0.1% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 54,843 shares. Parsons Capital Management Ri holds 2.48% or 297,034 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc has 33,611 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. First Interstate Commercial Bank has 105,072 shares. 68,613 were reported by Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va. 9,000 are held by Paw Corporation. 8,698 were reported by Hilton Lc. Rhumbline Advisers owns 7.58 million shares. Savant Cap Ltd Company holds 42,011 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).