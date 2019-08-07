America First Investment Advisors Has Raised Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $822,375; Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Stake Has Raised by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 146.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 11,090 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 569,048 shares traded or 5.75% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Isn’t Forecasting Any Additional Public Equity Issuance at Least Through 2020; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 11.29M shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson Lc stated it has 283,211 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.25% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 619,900 shares. 12,527 were accumulated by M&R Capital Management. Regent Investment Limited Co invested 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stratos Wealth Prtn owns 40,107 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Washington Bankshares owns 5,719 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Putnam Investments Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 879 shares stake. Moore Mngmt LP has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 55,000 shares. Captrust Advisors reported 0.2% stake. Prudential Public Limited Company stated it has 211,982 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stewart & Patten Limited Co invested in 136,315 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 2,138 shares. Washington Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 8,686 were accumulated by Natl Asset Mgmt.

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sweltering Energy Discontent Hits Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ETRN Closes EQM Incentive Distribution Rights Transaction – Business Wire” published on February 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ETRN and EQM Fourth Quarter / Full-Year 2018 Earnings and Conference Call – Business Wire” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Equitrans Midstream to Eliminate Incentive Distribution Rights – Business Wire” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EQM Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Distribution – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.