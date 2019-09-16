America First Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Stake in Wr Berkley Corp. (WRB) by $5.41 Million as Share Price Rose; Regents Of The University Of California Has Decreased Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding by $741,000; Stock Rose

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wr Berkley Corp. (WRB) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 83,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 267,941 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.67M, up from 184,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $70.71. About 274,666 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Regents Of The University Of California decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $746,000, down from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $128.63. About 1.29 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46 million and $329.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processin (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,027 shares to 109,352 shares, valued at $18.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “W. R. Berkley Corporation to Present at the 2019 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Analog Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS still skeptical on TXN recovery – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) 34% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust owns 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 44 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 4,043 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 448 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Colony Gp Limited Company holds 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 17,331 shares. 1,807 were accumulated by Founders Fincl Securities Ltd Liability Com. One Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.15% or 7,439 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Company invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Natl Pension Ser owns 1.03M shares. Money Limited Company owns 9,485 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.24% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 180,300 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Co invested 0.13% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx invested 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Pinnacle Prtn Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc has invested 0.42% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Clean Yield Grp Inc has 9,530 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio.