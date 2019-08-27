America First Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $822,375; Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) Holder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Decreased Its Position by $856,000 as Share Price Declined

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) by 72.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321,000, down from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $74.86. About 142,245 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG Announces that Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 06/03/2018 – Mercedes-Benz Extends Its AMG Line With a Four-Door Sports Car; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 11/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMG); 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL TEMPORARILY SHUT SOME TANTALUM MINES; 13/03/2018 – TIBCO Extends Global Partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Healey Has Been Diagnosed With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – AT THIS STAGE AMG DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $3.92, EST. $3.89

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.41. About 3.58 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 14,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 103,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

