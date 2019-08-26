America First Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $822,375 as Market Valuation Declined; Cvs Caremark (CVS) Market Valuation Declined While Selway Asset Management Has Raised Position

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.95. About 3.49M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Cvs Caremark (CVS) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 55,833 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 44,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Cvs Caremark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $60.59. About 1.38M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Management Equity Rech Inc reported 282,483 shares. Dean Inv Ltd Llc holds 82,804 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wade G W & holds 0.75% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 146,246 shares. Chesley Taft & Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 5,169 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Llc reported 5,629 shares. Salem Capital Inc stated it has 7,045 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd reported 0.19% stake. Arizona State Retirement owns 270,284 shares. Patten Patten Tn owns 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 9,955 shares. Guardian Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 11,763 shares. Montecito Bank & Trust invested in 13,177 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Pioneer Comml Bank N A Or, Oregon-based fund reported 5,950 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). American Natl Ins Tx has invested 0.35% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080 on Friday, March 1. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NYSE:NKE) by 25,500 shares to 7,600 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

