America First Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Royal Gold (RGLD) Holding; Bvf Upped Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Position By $2.59 Million

Bvf Inc increased Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) stake by 15.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bvf Inc acquired 185,229 shares as Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Bvf Inc holds 1.40M shares with $20.52M value, up from 1.22M last quarter. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $982.33 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 504,973 shares traded or 24.11% up from the average. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 20/04/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement of All Litigation with Alnylam; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA SEES SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND DEVELOPMENT THRU 2019; 30/05/2018 – Dicerna Doses First Primary Hyperoxaluria Patient with DCR-PHXC in Group B Portion of PHYOX Phase 1 Clinical Trial; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT ALLOWS CO TO ADVANCE ALL KEY, PLANNED PIPELINE PROGRAMS; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRNA)

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) stake by 2.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,414 shares as Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD)’s stock rose 35.52%. The America First Investment Advisors Llc holds 163,346 shares with $14.85 million value, down from 166,760 last quarter. Royal Gold Inc. now has $8.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $124.64. About 712,079 shares traded or 43.21% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 11,353 shares. Cordasco Financial Ntwk holds 0.03% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) or 293 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 0% stake. D E Shaw has 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 3,652 shares. M&T Financial Bank holds 0% or 4,360 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Lc owns 5,200 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd invested in 9,537 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated owns 38,421 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1,331 were reported by Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corporation Mi. America First Inv Ltd Co accumulated 4.56% or 163,346 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 110,552 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,214 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 179 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 2,649 shares. Granite Investment Ltd Llc accumulated 15,108 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has $26 highest and $22 lowest target. $23.60’s average target is 64.23% above currents $14.37 stock price. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by H.C. Wainwright. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 12.

Bvf Inc decreased Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) stake by 5.22 million shares to 1.46 million valued at $20.34 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vbi Vaccines Inc stake by 494,285 shares and now owns 4.72 million shares. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc was reduced too.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $20.00 million activity. 1.60M Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) shares with value of $20.00M were sold by Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors – LLC.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold DRNA shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 46.22 million shares or 51.46% less from 95.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gru Public Ltd owns 9,649 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). 3.05 million are owned by Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Incorporated Ltd. Ra Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.55% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 218,930 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated stated it has 399 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 11,177 shares. Element Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 13,080 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 527,257 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0.01% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Moreover, Bvf Il has 2.3% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 1.40 million shares. Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 0.01% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 26,290 shares.