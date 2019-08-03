America First Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in Cme Group (CME) by $509,876; As Hershey Co (HSY) Share Price Rose, Qs Investors Has Lifted Its Holding

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 6,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 132,139 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.17M, up from 125,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $152.11. About 1.17M shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 05/04/2018 – Shine On: Ice Breakers Brand Debuts Glitter Gum; 25/04/2018 – Hershey is grappling with the same concern its founder was in 1929: Is chocolate enough?; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $5.33 TO $5.43; 09/03/2018 – Pennsylvania DoA: Wolf Administration Celebrates Groundbreaking of $60 Million Hershey Plant Expansion, Adding More Than 100; 16/05/2018 – BROOKSIDE Rolls Out “The Ballsy List” Contest to Help Support Women Making Bold Moves; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – ANTICIPATE SECOND QUARTER NET SALES WILL BE PRESSURED VERSUS THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017- CFO; 17/05/2018 – HERSHEY INVESTING $100M IN FOUR U.S. PLANTS TO BOOST PRODUCTION; 03/04/2018 – Hershey nveils $500M Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 04/05/2018 – DJ Hershey Co Cl B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018; 03/05/2018 – Hershey: Proceeds to Repay Part of Commercial Paper Issued in Amplify Snack Buy

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (CME) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 88,990 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.65M, down from 92,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $205.16. About 1.58M shares traded or 13.56% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC. – OFFER FOR NEX GROUP PLC; 14/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: JUMP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE; 22/03/2018 – CME Group Announces University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Wins 15th Annual Trading Challenge; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME GROUP’S SUITE OF INTEREST RATE FUTURES & OPTIONS REACHED OVERALL DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 39.6 MLN CONTRACTS ON MAY 29; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Places NEX Group’s ‘BBB’/’F3’ Ratings on Positive Watch on Planned Acquisition by CME; 16/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY LOWER CASH PRICES, WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 14; 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy Britain’s NEX for $5.5 billion; 30/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT SPURRED BY LOWER CORN PRICES, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 20/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL SELLING, POSITIONING BEFORE USDA REPORT -TRADE

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $265.51 million activity. $1.53M worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) shares were sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company has 2,386 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 15,452 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 0.07% or 6,079 shares. 11,763 are held by Gam Hldgs Ag. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 1.11 million shares. Exane Derivatives holds 68 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Putnam Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 421,525 shares. Bright Rock Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 21,700 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Natixis accumulated 118,048 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Invesco Limited has 1.62 million shares. Amp Investors reported 0.03% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp owns 30 shares. Atria Llc owns 2,895 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Equity Rech, a California-based fund reported 56,571 shares.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 60,900 shares to 77,077 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 27,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,427 shares, and cut its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).

More notable recent The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hershey +3% as Goldman expects price hike – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPDATE – Hershey’s to Launch Limited-Edition Chocolate Bar Featuring Emojis – GlobeNewswire” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hershey Has Gotten So Hot, It Might Melt – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hershey declares $0.773 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CME Group Inc (CME) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CME Group falls after posting in-line Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Fed Put Counter Potential Negative Q2 Earnings? 5 Picks – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46M and $326.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.