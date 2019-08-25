America First Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $822,375; Golden Gate Private Equity Stake in Albemarle (ALB) Lifted by $550,233

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43M shares traded or 30.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corporation (ALB) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 6,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 58,793 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, up from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.95. About 1.72 million shares traded or 21.25% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 15/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Smart Money Flowing into Lithium Market; 03/04/2018 – 5 Innovative Companies Changing the Lithium Game; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle continues double digit growth in first quarter on strong lithium results; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE CEO LUKE KISSAM SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Corp expected to post earnings of $1.21 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 9 Days; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Capital Public Limited Com holds 477,840 shares. Carroll Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 551 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 106 shares. Synovus Corp accumulated 15,711 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Invesco Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Parkside Retail Bank Tru has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd accumulated 114,583 shares. Cutter & Co Brokerage stated it has 32,205 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 319,385 shares. The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.19% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc owns 42,717 shares. Mason Street Advisors holds 0.03% or 15,087 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited accumulated 0.03% or 4,600 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 20,630 shares. Dnb Asset Management As owns 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 17,122 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Trustmark State Bank Department owns 10,215 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 5.67M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Town Country Bancorporation Trust Dba First Bankers Trust invested in 0.17% or 8,250 shares. Miller Howard Incorporated Ny holds 75,435 shares. Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.36% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 775,036 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 4.78 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust holds 0.1% or 26,870 shares. Korea Invest owns 1.46M shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Gfs Advisors Limited stated it has 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 21,465 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp reported 4.19 million shares.