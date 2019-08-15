America First Investment Advisors Has Increased Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $822,375; Fiera Capital Trimmed Its Holding in Power Integrations (POWI) as Stock Price Rose

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $31.67. About 15.90M shares traded or 60.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (POWI) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 30,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 375,744 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28M, down from 405,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Power Integrations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. It closed at $83.9 lastly. It is down 29.91% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.91% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – 2018 GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Power Integrations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POWI); 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Power Integrations Short-Interest Ratio Rises 104% to 9 Days; 10/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 350 Of Power Integrations Inc; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Rev $103.1M; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q EPS 46c; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 52 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS SEES 2Q REV. $106M TO $112M, EST. $110.0M

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 45,989 shares to 625,269 shares, valued at $114.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 19,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 686,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Silvercrest Metals Inc.

More notable recent Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “New PrimePACK 3+ Plug-and-Play Gate Drivers from Power Integrations Speed Development, Increase Ruggedness – Business Wire” published on December 20, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Our Take On Power Integrations, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Highly Flexible Gate-Driver System from Power Integrations Targets New 1.7 kV to 4.5 kV IGBT & SiC Dual Power Modules – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Power Integrations (POWI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold POWI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 4.15% less from 26.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc accumulated 2,388 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) for 4,451 shares. 295 are owned by Assetmark Incorporated. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). First Hawaiian Bankshares stated it has 274 shares. M&T Bank & Trust owns 10,677 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rice Hall James And Assocs Llc holds 208,569 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 18,014 shares. State Street Corporation owns 913,475 shares. Parkside Savings Bank & Tru owns 45 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0.02% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Citigroup invested in 21,473 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 882 shares. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Analysts await Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. POWI’s profit will be $14.96 million for 41.13 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Power Integrations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.50% EPS growth.