America First Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding in Automatic Data Processin (ADP) by $499,455; As Walmart (WMT) Stock Value Rose, Salem Investment Counselors Has Decreased Position by $1.53 Million

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processin (ADP) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 109,352 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.08M, down from 112,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 1.27M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 13,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 142,807 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.78M, down from 156,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $118.69. About 4.39M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – Florida: Walmart Plans Estimated $200 Million in New Store Construction, lmprovements and Innovations in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Walmart to restrict opioid dispensing at its pharmacies; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Highlights Economic, Societal and Environmental Progress in 2018 Global Responsibility Report Summary; 06/04/2018 – FirstPost: Walmart wants to control Flipkart and India’s e-commerce market; US retail giant completes due diligence for; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On Walmart To Neg On Flipkart Announcement; 17/05/2018 – Walmart says U.S. online sales grew 33 percent; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 29/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 19/03/2018 – Walmart Expanding Installation And Assembly Services Through Handy — MarketWatch

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 2,795 shares to 8,532 shares, valued at $984,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colonial Trust Advsrs invested 0.64% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm reported 74,096 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.49% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.49% or 22,551 shares. Agf Investments Incorporated invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Btr Cap Mgmt holds 0.08% or 3,941 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 69,568 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Llc owns 22,352 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital stated it has 14,045 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Legacy Cap Prtn Incorporated has invested 0.5% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Oakworth Cap invested in 8,068 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Net Lc has 0.31% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 45,545 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Ltd Liability owns 4,373 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Davidson Invest reported 2.85% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 38,618 shares.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07B for 27.47 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46 million and $329.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wr Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) by 83,232 shares to 267,941 shares, valued at $17.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Holdg holds 1.44% or 32,012 shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 210,573 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Lc reported 0.15% stake. Stonebridge Cap Advisors stated it has 1,211 shares. Arrow accumulated 6,350 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) accumulated 106,575 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Invesco owns 7.01M shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Savings Bank has 0.29% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Headinvest Ltd owns 7,665 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Indiana-based First Merchants Corporation has invested 1.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.73% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Aviance Capital Prtnrs Limited Com, Florida-based fund reported 7,139 shares. Css Lc Il holds 900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 45,486 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Zevin Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 6.88% or 129,343 shares.