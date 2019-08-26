America First Investment Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Royal Gold (RGLD) as Share Price Rose; As Starbucks (SBUX) Shares Rose, 10-15 Associates Lowered Its Stake by $432,086

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 5,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 235,368 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50 million, down from 241,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $96.19. About 2.60M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 28/05/2018 – WEI CHUAN FOODS IN TALKS TO SUPPLY MILK TO STARBUCKS: DAILY; 09/05/2018 – City News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé: A Bold Blend — Heard on the Street; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap – here are 4 other companies that have done the same; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrest protests have not hurt sales in April; 18/04/2018 – Big League Politics: EXCLUSIVE: All Of Starbucks’ Official Race Experts Worked For George Soros; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to nonpaying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks: The Crystal Ball Frappucino Cometh — Barrons.com; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Protest Over Arrest of Black Men

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 163,346 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85M, down from 166,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 209,132 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 35,835 shares to 42,255 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 14,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 454,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.35 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union Financial Bank, Virginia-based fund reported 57,303 shares. Colorado-based Cetera Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mount Vernon Associate Md has invested 2.87% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Essex Fincl has 0.46% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 20,487 shares. Stonebridge Cap Incorporated reported 83,088 shares or 2.25% of all its holdings. World Asset Mgmt Inc reported 88,645 shares. 191,708 were reported by Art Ltd Liability Corp. Merriman Wealth Ltd Company accumulated 27,352 shares. Garde Capital Incorporated reported 0.36% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). California State Teachers Retirement has 2.03 million shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Nomura accumulated 1.19 million shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation has 0.1% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 57,840 shares. M Holdg Secs Inc owns 3,495 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 312,990 were accumulated by Trillium Asset Management Limited.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks (SBUX) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Should Investors Expect When Starbucks Reports Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starbucks: The American Coffee Giant Is Staying Strong – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46M and $326.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.