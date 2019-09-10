America First Investment Advisors Decreased Its Royal Gold (RGLD) Holding by $307,260 as Market Valuation Rose; Monarch Capital Management Lifted Its Kroger (KR) Holding by $754,560 as Market Valuation Declined

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 8.77M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: M&A Rumors: Are Target and Kroger Considering a Merger?; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meíjer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 07/03/2018 Kroger Tax Savings, Commodity Costs in Focus — Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: STORE BRANDS HIT $20.9 BILLION IN SALES; 08/03/2018 – Supermarket chain Kroger’s sales beat, but forecast disappoints

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 163,346 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 million, down from 166,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $124.56. About 433,551 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 165.22% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.23 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $41.04 million for 51.05 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.56% EPS growth.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46 million and $326.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

