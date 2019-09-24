America First Investment Advisors Decreased Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Stake; Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) Sentiment Is 1.28

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) stake by 87.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,291 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The America First Investment Advisors Llc holds 1,177 shares with $90,000 value, down from 9,468 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp. now has $305.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 7.72M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 23 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 18 sold and reduced their holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund. The investment managers in our database now hold: 8.32 million shares, up from 8.27 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Senior Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 12 Increased: 14 New Position: 9.

Among 6 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exxon Mobil has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.17’s average target is 12.53% above currents $72.13 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 13 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Thursday, July 18. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.82 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vigilant Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Doliver Advisors Lp stated it has 1.34M shares or 40.52% of all its holdings. Greenwich Invest holds 14,071 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 5.50 million shares or 0.66% of the stock. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd owns 0.1% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 8,631 shares. Ws Management Lllp holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 67,133 shares. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Co invested in 34,933 shares. 247,215 are held by Lourd Ltd Liability. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Asset Management Inc accumulated 342,665 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Long Road Counsel Ltd Llc owns 15,593 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. 3,568 are owned by Davidson Advsrs. First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Trust LP owns 3.01 million shares for 0.44% of their portfolio.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Nuveen Senior Income Fund for 256,900 shares. Q Global Advisors Llc owns 130,649 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, E&G Advisors Lp has 0.27% invested in the company for 105,600 shares. The Virginia-based Shaker Financial Services Llc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 794,079 shares.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $222.40 million. It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. It has a 59.38 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.88% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.76. About 193,875 shares traded or 72.29% up from the average. Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.