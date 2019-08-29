America First Investment Advisors Decreased Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holding by $752,396; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Kempen Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $786,285

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 226,729 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.13M, down from 236,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $85.02. About 1.65 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 7,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 23,592 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, down from 31,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $109.69. About 5.75M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO discusses the future of work; 09/04/2018 – BIM BIRLESIK MAGAZALAR AS BIMAS.IS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TL 72.7 FORM TL 68.5; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SEES POSSIBLE 40% EQUITY CORRECTION IN 2-3 YRS; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds LVMH, Cuts Covestro; 03/05/2018 – InsideBitcoins: Exclusive: Behind the Scenes of JP Morgan’s New Blockchain Plan -; 27/03/2018 – JP Morgan: Investors are ‘overreacting’ so buy this market dip for big rally ahead; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.30 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46M and $326.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.28 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triton Intl Ltd Cl A by 10,271 shares to 583,930 shares, valued at $18.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.