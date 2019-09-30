America First Investment Advisors Cut Its Automatic Data Processin (ADP) Position as Shares Rose; Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Raised Holding in Intel Com (INTC) by $312,174

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processin (ADP) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 109,352 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.08M, down from 112,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $161.42. About 649,772 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 6,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 176,644 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.46 million, up from 170,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 7.00M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – Investor Intel: Global Blockchain Introduces the Laser Network – The SWIFT for Blockchains; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 19/03/2018 – INTEL EXTENDS ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN UNTIL 2019; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 09/03/2018 – INTEL SAYS HAS MADE IMPORTANT ACQUISITIONS OVER THE PAST 30 MONTHS AND WILL FOCUS ON MAKING THEM SUCCESSFUL; 03/04/2018 – TPG TO BUY WIND RIVER FROM INTEL, NO TERMS; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $576.82 million for 30.34 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46 million and $329.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wr Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) by 83,232 shares to 267,941 shares, valued at $17.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $847.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 9,897 shares to 46,926 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp Com (NYSE:BLL) by 18,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,039 shares, and cut its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (NYSE:AWK).

