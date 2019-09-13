America First Investment Advisors Cut By $630,116 Its Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Holding; Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) stake by 87.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,291 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The America First Investment Advisors Llc holds 1,177 shares with $90,000 value, down from 9,468 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp. now has $304.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 9.08 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing

Among 2 analysts covering Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kelt Exploration has $9 highest and $8 lowest target. $8.50’s average target is 161.54% above currents $3.25 stock price. Kelt Exploration had 2 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital on Thursday, March 21. See Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $91 highest and $7300 lowest target. $83.38’s average target is 15.84% above currents $71.98 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 15 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, April 3. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by UBS. HSBC maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 12. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18 to “Sector Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.77 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company has market cap of $642.24 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned interests in approximately 856,754 net acres of developed and undeveloped land. It has a 32.5 P/E ratio. It also had proved developed producing reserves of 34.5 million barrels of oil equivalent ; total proved reserves of 108.2 million BOE; and total proved plus probable reserves of 194.1 million BOE.