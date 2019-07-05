America First Investment Advisors Boosted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $822,375; Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holder Hyman Charles D Has Upped Holding

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 11.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,515 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, up from 17,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $324.54. About 218,029 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 3.97 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets Inc reported 636,394 shares. Seabridge Inv Advisors Limited stated it has 2,686 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 9,859 shares. 98,010 are owned by World Asset Mngmt. Ibm Retirement Fund has 24,094 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.14% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 1,024 are held by Jnba Advisors. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Company holds 121 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Eagle Investment Management Ltd Company accumulated 27.91 million shares. Virtu Limited Liability Com reported 12,551 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.17% stake. Mufg Americas Holding Corp reported 124,068 shares stake. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,681 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

