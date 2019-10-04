AMERI Holdings Inc. (AMRH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

We will be comparing the differences between AMERI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) and Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Information Technology Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERI Holdings Inc. N/A 0.00 44.79M -0.79 0.00 Wipro Limited 4 1.76 1.40B 0.22 18.85

Demonstrates AMERI Holdings Inc. and Wipro Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERI Holdings Inc. 19,862,527,716.19% -109.9% -51% Wipro Limited 37,787,794,542.36% 16.9% 11.2%

Volatility & Risk

AMERI Holdings Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.86. In other hand, Wipro Limited has beta of 0.48 which is 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AMERI Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Wipro Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Wipro Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMERI Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.5% of AMERI Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.3% of Wipro Limited are owned by institutional investors. AMERI Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 79% of Wipro Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMERI Holdings Inc. -10.53% -17.2% -14.26% 26.27% -79.88% 66.17% Wipro Limited -2.15% -5.32% -10.11% -1.21% 7.77% 6.3%

For the past year AMERI Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Wipro Limited.

Summary

Wipro Limited beats AMERI Holdings Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

AMERI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as SimpleAPO mobile application, a advance planning and optimization application that provides sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of Sales and Operations Planning related data from mobile devices; and Robotic Process Automation, which leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports. In addition, the company's digital services comprise Langer Index, a mobile-supported Web-based assessment system for collecting and analyzing information technology (IT) organizational effectiveness. Further, it designs, implements, and manages Business Intelligence and analytics solutions; and provides other enterprise service, such as SAP/IT solution advisory and architectural services, project management, IT/ERP strategy, and vendor selection services, as well as consulting services for global and regional SAP implementations. Additionally, the company offers data warehousing and other enterprise resource planning services. The company serves global 2000 companies under the Ameri100 brand. It has operations in the United States, Canada, and India. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. The companyÂ’s IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. This segment serves customers in various industry verticals comprising banking, financial services, and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; consumer business units; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing and technology; and communications. Its IT Products segment distributes third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software products, data storage, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. This segment sells its products through direct sales force to enterprises in various industries, including government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services. The company also operates crowdsourcing marketplace, which connects various designers, developers, and data scientists with customers via online computer programming competitions hosted on its platform. Wipro Limited has a collaboration with Red Hat, Inc. to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.