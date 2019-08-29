AMERI Holdings Inc. (AMRH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in AMERI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) and Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The two are both Information Technology Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERI Holdings Inc. N/A 0.23 N/A -0.79 0.00 Accenture plc 180 3.05 N/A 7.20 26.76

In table 1 we can see AMERI Holdings Inc. and Accenture plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AMERI Holdings Inc. and Accenture plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERI Holdings Inc. 0.00% -109.9% -51% Accenture plc 0.00% 37.3% 17.5%

Volatility & Risk

AMERI Holdings Inc. has a 1.86 beta, while its volatility is 86.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Accenture plc’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AMERI Holdings Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Accenture plc is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Accenture plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AMERI Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AMERI Holdings Inc. and Accenture plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERI Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Accenture plc 0 2 6 2.75

Competitively Accenture plc has a consensus target price of $192.13, with potential downside of -2.39%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.5% of AMERI Holdings Inc. shares and 73.1% of Accenture plc shares. AMERI Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Accenture plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMERI Holdings Inc. -10.53% -17.2% -14.26% 26.27% -79.88% 66.17% Accenture plc -0.97% 3.06% 6.22% 24.98% 20.8% 36.57%

For the past year AMERI Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Accenture plc

Summary

Accenture plc beats AMERI Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

AMERI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as SimpleAPO mobile application, a advance planning and optimization application that provides sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of Sales and Operations Planning related data from mobile devices; and Robotic Process Automation, which leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports. In addition, the company's digital services comprise Langer Index, a mobile-supported Web-based assessment system for collecting and analyzing information technology (IT) organizational effectiveness. Further, it designs, implements, and manages Business Intelligence and analytics solutions; and provides other enterprise service, such as SAP/IT solution advisory and architectural services, project management, IT/ERP strategy, and vendor selection services, as well as consulting services for global and regional SAP implementations. Additionally, the company offers data warehousing and other enterprise resource planning services. The company serves global 2000 companies under the Ameri100 brand. It has operations in the United States, Canada, and India. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes; and serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The companyÂ’s Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. The companyÂ’s Resources segment enables clients to develop and implement new business strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies; and serves clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.