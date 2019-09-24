AMERI Holdings Inc. (AMRH) and Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting AMERI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) and Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERI Holdings Inc. N/A 0.25 N/A -0.79 0.00 Perspecta Inc. 23 0.98 N/A 0.43 53.76

Table 1 highlights AMERI Holdings Inc. and Perspecta Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AMERI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) and Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERI Holdings Inc. 0.00% -109.9% -51% Perspecta Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.2%

Liquidity

AMERI Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Perspecta Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Perspecta Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMERI Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for AMERI Holdings Inc. and Perspecta Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERI Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Perspecta Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Perspecta Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential downside of -24.04%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.5% of AMERI Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.5% of Perspecta Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% are AMERI Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Perspecta Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMERI Holdings Inc. -10.53% -17.2% -14.26% 26.27% -79.88% 66.17% Perspecta Inc. -1.64% 0.3% 1.7% 16.94% 6.92% 35.48%

For the past year AMERI Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Perspecta Inc.

Summary

Perspecta Inc. beats AMERI Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

AMERI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as SimpleAPO mobile application, a advance planning and optimization application that provides sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of Sales and Operations Planning related data from mobile devices; and Robotic Process Automation, which leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports. In addition, the company's digital services comprise Langer Index, a mobile-supported Web-based assessment system for collecting and analyzing information technology (IT) organizational effectiveness. Further, it designs, implements, and manages Business Intelligence and analytics solutions; and provides other enterprise service, such as SAP/IT solution advisory and architectural services, project management, IT/ERP strategy, and vendor selection services, as well as consulting services for global and regional SAP implementations. Additionally, the company offers data warehousing and other enterprise resource planning services. The company serves global 2000 companies under the Ameri100 brand. It has operations in the United States, Canada, and India. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. The company also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. Perspecta Inc. is based in Chantilly, Virginia.