AMERI Holdings Inc. (AMRH) and 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Comparison side by side

Both AMERI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) and 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) are each other’s competitor in the Information Technology Services industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERI Holdings Inc. N/A 0.22 N/A -0.79 0.00 21Vianet Group Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AMERI Holdings Inc. and 21Vianet Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERI Holdings Inc. 0.00% -109.9% -51% 21Vianet Group Inc. 0.00% -4.6% -2.1%

Risk & Volatility

AMERI Holdings Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.86. Competitively, 21Vianet Group Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AMERI Holdings Inc. and 21Vianet Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.5% and 61.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of AMERI Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.12% of 21Vianet Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMERI Holdings Inc. -10.53% -17.2% -14.26% 26.27% -79.88% 66.17% 21Vianet Group Inc. 1.66% -6.72% -4.91% -15.79% -22.69% -14.81%

For the past year AMERI Holdings Inc. has 66.17% stronger performance while 21Vianet Group Inc. has -14.81% weaker performance.

Summary

21Vianet Group Inc. beats AMERI Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

AMERI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as SimpleAPO mobile application, a advance planning and optimization application that provides sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of Sales and Operations Planning related data from mobile devices; and Robotic Process Automation, which leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports. In addition, the company's digital services comprise Langer Index, a mobile-supported Web-based assessment system for collecting and analyzing information technology (IT) organizational effectiveness. Further, it designs, implements, and manages Business Intelligence and analytics solutions; and provides other enterprise service, such as SAP/IT solution advisory and architectural services, project management, IT/ERP strategy, and vendor selection services, as well as consulting services for global and regional SAP implementations. Additionally, the company offers data warehousing and other enterprise resource planning services. The company serves global 2000 companies under the Ameri100 brand. It has operations in the United States, Canada, and India. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services. Its hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customersÂ’ servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise content delivery network services that optimize the speed and security of data transmission; cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the Internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network services consisting of hosting area network, route optimization, and last-mile wired broadband services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 18 self-built and 63 partnered data centers located in approximately 30 cities with 26,830 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.