Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Technical Services company, Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ameresco Inc. has 45.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 68.60% institutional ownership for its rivals. 4.1% of Ameresco Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.80% of all Technical Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ameresco Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameresco Inc. 0.00% 9.50% 3.10% Industry Average 3.90% 9.60% 4.38%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Ameresco Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ameresco Inc. N/A 15 20.44 Industry Average 113.03M 2.90B 22.44

Ameresco Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Ameresco Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Ameresco Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameresco Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 2.29 2.91

With consensus target price of $19.5, Ameresco Inc. has a potential upside of 37.52%. The rivals have a potential upside of 54.10%. Ameresco Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ameresco Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameresco Inc. 0% -6.68% 2.28% 2.01% 35.38% 8.01% Industry Average 15.24% 9.59% 12.66% 3.30% 26.32% 23.43%

For the past year Ameresco Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Ameresco Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Ameresco Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.75 and has 1.42 Quick Ratio. Ameresco Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ameresco Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Ameresco Inc. has a beta of 0.53 and its 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ameresco Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ameresco Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ameresco Inc.’s rivals beat Ameresco Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Ameresco, Inc. provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Small-Scale Infrastructure segments. It designs, develops, engineers, and installs projects that reduce the energy, as well as operations and maintenance costs of customersÂ’ facilities. The companyÂ’s projects primarily include various measures customized for the facility and designed to enhance the efficiency of building systems, such as heating, ventilation, cooling, and lighting systems. It also offers renewable energy products and services, such as the construction of small-scale plants for customers that produce electricity, gas, heat, or cooling from renewable sources of energy; and sells electricity and processed renewable gas fuel, heat, or cooling. In addition, the company provides enterprise energy management and consulting services; and sells solar photovoltaic (PV) energy products and systems. It serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 55 small-scale renewable energy plants and solar PV installations. Ameresco, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.