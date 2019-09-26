Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) Analysts See $0.27 EPS; Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAD) Has 1.75 Sentiment

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAD) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.98, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 56 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 32 decreased and sold their holdings in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 43.12 million shares, up from 40.00 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 23 Increased: 40 New Position: 16.

Analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to report $0.27 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 17.39% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. AMRC’s profit would be $12.53 million giving it 14.92 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Ameresco, Inc.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 12,222 shares traded. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 14/05/2018 – Ameresco, Inc. Completes Purchase of the Assets of Metro Washington, DC-based JVP Engineers, P.C; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Sees 2018 EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier lnducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame; 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 23/05/2018 – Ameresco Partners with Portland Public Schools for Phase 8 Energy Improvements; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $765 MLN TO $800 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameresco Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRC); 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.52; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier Inducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame

Ameresco, Inc. provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $747.71 million. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. It has a 21.54 P/E ratio. The firm operates through U.S.

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.32. About 63,559 shares traded. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) has risen 8.69% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.69% the S&P500.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $2.89 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 12.57 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 5.63% of its portfolio in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund for 1.21 million shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 9.88 million shares or 5.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 2.54% invested in the company for 4.17 million shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 2.13% in the stock. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.08 million shares.