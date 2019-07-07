Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) Analysts See $0.17 EPS; SENEX ENERGY LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (VPTOF) Shorts Raised By 11.91%

Analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.56% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. AMRC’s profit would be $8.24 million giving it 21.57 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Ameresco, Inc.’s analysts see 750.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 70,642 shares traded. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 35.38% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Sees 2018 EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Backs 2018 Rev $765M-$800M; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier Inducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame; 05/03/2018 Ameresco Partners with Junction City School District for Energy Savings Performance Contract; 14/05/2018 – Ameresco, Inc. Completes Purchase of the Assets of Metro Washington, DC-based JVP Engineers, P.C; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open

SENEX ENERGY LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) had an increase of 11.91% in short interest. VPTOF’s SI was 2.25 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.91% from 2.01 million shares previously. It closed at $0.2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Senex Energy Limited explores, develops, and produces gas and oil resources in Australia. The company has market cap of $361.25 million. It holds a portfolio of gas and oil assets in AustraliaÂ’s Cooper-Eromanga Basin, as well as coal seam gas tenements in QueenslandÂ’s Surat Basin. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

Ameresco, Inc. provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $711.10 million. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. It has a 19.61 P/E ratio. The firm operates through U.S.

Among 3 analysts covering Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ameresco had 6 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Oppenheimer. FBR Capital maintained the shares of AMRC in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by FBR Capital.

