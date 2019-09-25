Ameresco (AMRC) Shareholder Rock Point Advisors Lifted Its Holding by $1.46 Million as Market Value Declined; Dearborn Partners Has Upped Holding in Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) by $1.00 Million as Stock Rose

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ameresco (AMRC) by 54.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 104,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The institutional investor held 293,830 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33M, up from 189,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameresco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $756.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.29. About 145,945 shares traded or 28.46% up from the average. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 23/05/2018 – Ameresco Partners with Portland Public Schools for Phase 8 Energy Improvements; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Backs 2018 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.55 TO $0.65; 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier lnducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q EPS 52c; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Rev $211.1M

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 25,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 518,017 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.01 million, up from 492,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 173,203 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has declined 2.09% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold GBCI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.76 million shares or 0.35% more from 62.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waddell Reed Financial Inc has 482,489 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd has invested 0.12% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Amer Century Cos invested 0% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Mason Street Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company holds 27,801 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 5,172 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Company holds 0.12% or 2.55 million shares in its portfolio. First Lp holds 0% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) or 62,547 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt reported 12,308 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Sei Investments owns 5,371 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.02% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Cambridge Rech Inc owns 19,644 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 124,812 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Council reported 27,100 shares.

