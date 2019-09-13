Ameresco (AMRC) Shareholder Bandera Partners Has Lifted Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Ancora Advisors Boosted Stake

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 2,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 243,348 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.60 million, up from 240,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $137.36. About 11.51M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft

Bandera Partners Llc increased its stake in Ameresco Inc (AMRC) by 70.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc bought 283,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The hedge fund held 683,684 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Ameresco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $705.70M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.24. About 30,956 shares traded. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Rev $167.4M; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier Inducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame; 05/03/2018 Ameresco Partners with Junction City School District for Energy Savings Performance Contract; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Sees 2018 EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameresco Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRC); 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Backs 2018 Rev $765M-$800M; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Adj EPS 48c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Lc accumulated 0.74% or 206,457 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited owns 9,467 shares. Opus Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,686 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holding Incorporated owns 7.56M shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Nj owns 0.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 52,660 shares. Moreover, Sun Life Financial has 0.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Veritas Asset Management Llp has 6.28 million shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Lc reported 433,680 shares stake. Ithaka Gru Ltd Com holds 6.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 323,422 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 0.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 139,397 shares. Hound Prns Llc has 7.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.13M shares. 9.39 million were reported by Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt reported 54,513 shares stake. Partner Invest Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

