Ameresco (AMRC) Share Price Declined While Bandera Partners Has Increased Holding; Fishman Jay A LTD Stake in Pepsico (PEP) Has Cut by $260.03 Million

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 52.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1,784 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $233.94 million, down from 3,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $137.44. About 2.87M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge

Bandera Partners Llc increased its stake in Ameresco Inc (AMRC) by 70.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc bought 283,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The hedge fund held 683,684 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Ameresco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $745.86M market cap company. It closed at $16.07 lastly. It is down 11.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.55 TO $0.65; 23/05/2018 – Ameresco Partners with Portland Public Schools for Phase 8 Energy Improvements; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q EPS 15c; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Sees 2018 EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Rev $211.1M; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.52; 14/05/2018 – Ameresco, Inc. Completes Purchase of the Assets of Metro Washington, DC-based JVP Engineers, P.C; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 Rev $765M-$800M; 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $534.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 700 shares to 27,790 shares, valued at $1.83B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerg Etf (IEMG).

