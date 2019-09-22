Ameresco (AMRC) Holding Increased by Bandera Partners Llc; Ing Groep Nv Lifted Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) as Market Valuation Declined

Bandera Partners Llc increased its stake in Ameresco Inc (AMRC) by 70.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc bought 283,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The hedge fund held 683,684 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Ameresco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $706.87M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 136,159 shares traded or 28.98% up from the average. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Rev $167.4M; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.55 TO $0.65; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameresco Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRC); 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 23/05/2018 – Ameresco Partners with Portland Public Schools for Phase 8 Energy lmprovements; 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier Inducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame; 23/04/2018 – AMERESCO AMERESCO’S WOODLAND MEADOWS LANDFILL STATE-OF-THE-ART; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EPS 55c-EPS 65c

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 47.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 67,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 210,733 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.55M, up from 142,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 16.03M shares traded or 141.88% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $5.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 35,581 shares to 59,361 shares, valued at $10.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 9,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,812 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Asset Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The Georgia-based Benedict Fincl has invested 1.61% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sta Wealth Ltd Liability Co, Texas-based fund reported 3,309 shares. Regent Inv Mngmt Llc owns 7,466 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver Lc holds 0.02% or 6,150 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 0.34% or 1.90 million shares. Moody Bank Tru Division stated it has 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 3,391 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Com has 46,700 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.23% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Shayne And Communication Lc reported 8,599 shares. Crestwood Advisors Lc reported 19,262 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 10,480 shares stake. Iowa Financial Bank owns 6,459 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Evergreen Management Limited Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 4,685 shares.

