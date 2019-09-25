Ameresco (AMRC) Holder Bandera Partners Lifted Position; Manatuck Hill Partners Increased Its Position in Freshpet (FRPT) by $1.51 Million

Bandera Partners Llc increased its stake in Ameresco Inc (AMRC) by 70.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc bought 283,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The hedge fund held 683,684 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Ameresco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $747.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 72,924 shares traded. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.52; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 14/05/2018 – Ameresco, Inc. Completes Purchase of the Assets of Metro Washington, DC-based JVP Engineers, P.C; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Backs 2018 Rev $765M-$800M; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 05/03/2018 Ameresco Partners with Junction City School District for Energy Savings Performance Contract; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $765 MLN TO $800 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier Inducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Sees 2018 EPS 60c-EPS 70c

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 24.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 33,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The hedge fund held 169,420 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71 million, up from 135,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.61. About 113,854 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 12/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS A 6.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN FRESHPET INC AS OF MARCH 1 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freshpet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRPT); 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold FRPT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 33.40 million shares or 8.70% more from 30.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Llc holds 33,150 shares. Victory Capital holds 0.05% or 570,242 shares in its portfolio. Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 3.6% stake. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl has 0.01% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.05% or 270,000 shares. King Luther Cap Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 46,265 shares. Spark Inv Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 119,300 shares. Northern Trust has 429,247 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gp Ltd has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 7,366 shares. Moreover, Sei Invests Com has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Columbus Circle Invsts has 176,596 shares. Castleark Mgmt Lc has 0.26% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 146,545 shares. Rock Springs Lp invested in 235,000 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bancorp has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $214.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shotspotter Inc by 34,600 shares to 217,623 shares, valued at $9.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 431,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,900 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Freshpet, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “14 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Freshpet, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Freshpet (FRPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Freshpet, Inc. Announces Kitchens Expansion Nasdaq:FRPT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2018.

More notable recent Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ameresco, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMRC) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Ameresco Completes Energy Storage Project for Ontario’s Independent Electricity System Operator – Financial Post” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ameresco Offers A Good Entry Point Here – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ameresco, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMRC) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ameresco Inc (AMRC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.