Ameresco (AMRC) Holder Bandera Partners Has Raised Holding; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Price Declined While Adams Asset Advisors Has Decreased Stake

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 13,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 100,749 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, down from 113,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.59. About 8.77 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System

Bandera Partners Llc increased its stake in Ameresco Inc (AMRC) by 70.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc bought 283,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The hedge fund held 683,684 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Ameresco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $737.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.30% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 266,654 shares traded or 152.59% up from the average. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERESCO AMERESCO’S WOODLAND MEADOWS LANDFILL STATE-OF-THE-ART; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier Inducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame; 05/03/2018 Ameresco Partners with Junction City School District for Energy Savings Performance Contract; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Sees 2018 EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Rev $211.1M; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.52; 23/05/2018 – Ameresco Partners with Portland Public Schools for Phase 8 Energy Improvements; 23/05/2018 – Ameresco Partners with Portland Public Schools for Phase 8 Energy lmprovements; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Rev $167.4M; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.75 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $647.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) by 10,068 shares to 29,245 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors, a Arizona-based fund reported 14,251 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 20,991 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Mufg Americas Hldg stated it has 866,732 shares. Omers Administration, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.50 million shares. First Financial Bank Sioux Falls owns 0.86% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,585 shares. Profit Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 38,775 shares. Cna Fincl holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 143,300 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 101,958 shares. Gofen Glossberg Llc Il owns 260,998 shares. Factory Mutual Insur stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Court Place Advsrs Limited invested in 138,425 shares. Naples Global Advsr Lc owns 0.72% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 53,699 shares. Cortland Assoc Incorporated Mo reported 0.14% stake. Guardian Limited Partnership has 28,744 shares.

