Ameren Corporation (AEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) and PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameren Corporation 74 3.21 N/A 3.47 21.79 PG&E Corporation 19 0.36 N/A -13.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ameren Corporation and PG&E Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ameren Corporation and PG&E Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameren Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 3.2% PG&E Corporation 0.00% -44.9% -9.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.27 beta indicates that Ameren Corporation is 73.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, PG&E Corporation has beta of 0.29 which is 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ameren Corporation. Its rival PG&E Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.1 respectively. PG&E Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ameren Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ameren Corporation and PG&E Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameren Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 PG&E Corporation 1 4 0 2.80

Ameren Corporation has an average target price of $78, and a 2.97% upside potential. Competitively PG&E Corporation has an average target price of $16, with potential upside of 42.60%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, PG&E Corporation is looking more favorable than Ameren Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.8% of Ameren Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.1% of PG&E Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Ameren Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.21% are PG&E Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameren Corporation -0.97% 0.64% 4.78% 11.41% 23.23% 16.04% PG&E Corporation -4.02% -22.36% -16.45% 32.63% -58.05% -23.66%

For the past year Ameren Corporation has 16.04% stronger performance while PG&E Corporation has -23.66% weaker performance.

Summary

Ameren Corporation beats PG&E Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves 2.4 million electric customers and approximately 900,000 natural gas customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers primarily in northern and central California. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. Its natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. The company operates various electricity generation facilities, such as nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, and photovoltaic. PG&E Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.