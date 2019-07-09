Ameren Corporation (AEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Both Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) and OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) are each other’s competitor in the Electric Utilities industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameren Corporation 72 3.14 N/A 3.32 22.21 OGE Energy Corp. 42 3.84 N/A 2.08 20.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. OGE Energy Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ameren Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Ameren Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than OGE Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameren Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.6% OGE Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Ameren Corporation’s current beta is 0.32 and it happens to be 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, OGE Energy Corp. is 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Liquidity

Ameren Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, OGE Energy Corp. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Ameren Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OGE Energy Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ameren Corporation and OGE Energy Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameren Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 OGE Energy Corp. 2 1 0 2.33

Ameren Corporation’s downside potential is -0.61% at a $76 consensus price target. Meanwhile, OGE Energy Corp.’s consensus price target is $39.83, while its potential downside is -8.50%. The results provided earlier shows that Ameren Corporation appears more favorable than OGE Energy Corp., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ameren Corporation and OGE Energy Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 71.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Ameren Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are OGE Energy Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameren Corporation 3.31% 2.35% 5.22% 9.51% 30.27% 13.02% OGE Energy Corp. 1.98% -1.37% -0.12% 8.87% 22.45% 6.2%

For the past year Ameren Corporation has stronger performance than OGE Energy Corp.

Summary

Ameren Corporation beats OGE Energy Corp. on 12 of the 12 factors.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves 2.4 million electric customers and approximately 900,000 natural gas customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating facilities. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment is involved in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, industrial end users, and natural gas marketers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution system, including 10 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 6,667 megawatts; and a transmission system comprising 52 substations and 4,889 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 7 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution system consisted of 342 substations, 29,278 structure miles of overhead lines, 2,690 miles of underground conduit, and 10,817 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,782 structure miles of overhead lines, 270 miles of underground conduit, and 692 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.