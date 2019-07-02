Ameren Corporation (AEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP)

Both Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) and Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) are each other’s competitor in the Electric Utilities industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameren Corporation 71 3.12 N/A 3.32 22.21 Korea Electric Power Corporation 13 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ameren Corporation and Korea Electric Power Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ameren Corporation and Korea Electric Power Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameren Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.6% Korea Electric Power Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Ameren Corporation has a beta of 0.32 and its 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Korea Electric Power Corporation is 81.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.19 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ameren Corporation is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Korea Electric Power Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Korea Electric Power Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ameren Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ameren Corporation and Korea Electric Power Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameren Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Korea Electric Power Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Ameren Corporation has a 0.13% upside potential and a consensus price target of $76.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.4% of Ameren Corporation shares and 4.1% of Korea Electric Power Corporation shares. 0.5% are Ameren Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.1% are Korea Electric Power Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameren Corporation 3.31% 2.35% 5.22% 9.51% 30.27% 13.02% Korea Electric Power Corporation -6.41% -14.12% -27% -10.98% -35.96% -25.76%

For the past year Ameren Corporation has 13.02% stronger performance while Korea Electric Power Corporation has -25.76% weaker performance.

Summary

Ameren Corporation beats Korea Electric Power Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves 2.4 million electric customers and approximately 900,000 natural gas customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass sources. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a total of 655 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 79,217 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 33,630 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 830 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 305,418 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system consisted of 112,751 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,122,344 units of support with a total line length of 474,099 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It is also involved in providing plant maintenance and engineering services, and information services; selling nuclear fuel; communication line leasing; nuclear export technology and overseas resource development; and developing uranium mine. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.