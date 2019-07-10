Ameren Corporation (AEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

This is a contrast between Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) and Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Electric Utilities and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameren Corporation 72 3.15 N/A 3.32 22.21 Enel Americas S.A. 9 0.70 N/A 1.03 7.62

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Enel Americas S.A. has lower revenue and earnings than Ameren Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Ameren Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Enel Americas S.A., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ameren Corporation and Enel Americas S.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameren Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.6% Enel Americas S.A. 0.00% 18.1% 4.4%

Risk and Volatility

Ameren Corporation is 68.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.32. Enel Americas S.A. on the other hand, has 0.51 beta which makes it 49.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ameren Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enel Americas S.A. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Enel Americas S.A. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ameren Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ameren Corporation and Enel Americas S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameren Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Enel Americas S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

$76 is Ameren Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -0.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.4% of Ameren Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 8.5% of Enel Americas S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Ameren Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 62% of Enel Americas S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameren Corporation 3.31% 2.35% 5.22% 9.51% 30.27% 13.02% Enel Americas S.A. -6.09% -11.98% -22.56% -0.88% -24.86% -11.88%

For the past year Ameren Corporation has 13.02% stronger performance while Enel Americas S.A. has -11.88% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Ameren Corporation beats Enel Americas S.A.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves 2.4 million electric customers and approximately 900,000 natural gas customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. operates as an electricity utility company. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates electricity from hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, it had 11,014 megawatts of installed capacity and 14.1 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis AmÃ©ricas S.A. and changed its name to Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. in December 2016. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.