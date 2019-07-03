Ameren Corporation (AEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE)

Since Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) and El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) are part of the Electric Utilities industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameren Corporation 71 3.12 N/A 3.32 22.21 El Paso Electric Company 57 2.95 N/A 2.38 24.88

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ameren Corporation and El Paso Electric Company. El Paso Electric Company has lower revenue and earnings than Ameren Corporation. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Ameren Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than El Paso Electric Company, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ameren Corporation and El Paso Electric Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameren Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.6% El Paso Electric Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.32 shows that Ameren Corporation is 68.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. El Paso Electric Company’s 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.55 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ameren Corporation are 0.6 and 0.4. Competitively, El Paso Electric Company has 0.5 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ameren Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than El Paso Electric Company.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ameren Corporation and El Paso Electric Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameren Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 El Paso Electric Company 0 2 0 2.00

Ameren Corporation has a 0.13% upside potential and a consensus target price of $76. Competitively El Paso Electric Company has a consensus target price of $56.5, with potential downside of -13.83%. Based on the results given earlier, Ameren Corporation is looking more favorable than El Paso Electric Company, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ameren Corporation and El Paso Electric Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 96.3%. Insiders held 0.5% of Ameren Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of El Paso Electric Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameren Corporation 3.31% 2.35% 5.22% 9.51% 30.27% 13.02% El Paso Electric Company 1.8% -1.69% 13.11% 1.58% 5.4% 18.27%

For the past year Ameren Corporation was less bullish than El Paso Electric Company.

Summary

Ameren Corporation beats El Paso Electric Company on 10 of the 12 factors.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves 2.4 million electric customers and approximately 900,000 natural gas customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.