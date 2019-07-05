Ameren Com (AEE) Shareholder Braun Stacey Associates Raised Its Position by $1.32 Million as Shares Rose; United States Steel (X) Shares Declined While Luminus Management Has Decreased Holding

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Ameren Corp Com (AEE) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 18,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,868 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, up from 126,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $76.34. About 481,100 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 03/05/2018 – Ameren Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Ameren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Ameren at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028; 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year; 23/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – ATXI EXPECTS TO INVEST $250 MLN IN MARK TWAIN TRANSMISSION PROJECT; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in United States Steel Corp (X) by 76.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 4.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 33.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.16 million, down from 5.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in United States Steel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 7.52 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 17/04/2018 – MasterMetals: Argentina expects exemption from US steel, aluminum import tariffs; 22/03/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: Australia will be temporarily exempt from US steel and aluminium import tariffs, The White House; 26/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N – QTRLY NET SALES $3,149 MLN VS $2,725 MLN LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR; 12/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL SEES 2018 EBITDA $1.7B; 07/03/2018 – United States Steel to Restart Granite City Works Blast Furnace, Steelmaking Facilities; 02/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – MIDWEST PLANT TO UNDERTAKE MEASURES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONS, MINIMIZING POSSIBILITY FOR REOCCURRENCE OF INCIDENTS; 16/04/2018 – US Steel: Duane Holloway to Serve as General Counsel; 28/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Conference Call Available on Company Website; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q EPS 10C

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc Com (NYSE:BURL) by 39,071 shares to 64,672 shares, valued at $10.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 10,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,613 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 608,895 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.05% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Lifeplan Incorporated invested in 2,460 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Smith Moore owns 14,564 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 47,868 shares. Victory Cap has invested 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). 74,165 were reported by Opus Management. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Incorporated Oh accumulated 0.02% or 18,762 shares. Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman has invested 0.04% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested in 59 shares. Blackrock holds 0.06% or 16.84M shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 4,693 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Co accumulated 6,683 shares. 191,942 are owned by Magellan Asset Ltd. 28,226 were accumulated by James Invest Rech.

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 71.92% or $1.05 from last year’s $1.46 per share. X’s profit will be $71.13 million for 8.97 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.77% negative EPS growth.