Ameren Com (AEE) Shareholder Braun Stacey Associates Has Boosted Holding; Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Korea Investment Has Decreased Holding

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 79,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 442,547 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.96 million, down from 522,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $162.77. About 1.93 million shares traded or 17.21% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Ameren Corp Com (AEE) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 18,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,868 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, up from 126,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $76.85. About 1.04 million shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 14/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric FAC Charge Cases; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Issued and Sold $430 Million of 3.80% First Mortgage Bonds Due 2028; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN MISSOURI PLANNING LARGEST WIND FARM IN STATE; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Ameren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – AMEREN CUTS CALLAWAY NUKE REACTOR IN MO. TO 70% FROM 100%: NRC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorporation accumulated 2,346 shares. Cap Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,260 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Co accumulated 14,403 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 11,136 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 0.06% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 750,790 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited has invested 0.17% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). The Ohio-based Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Company has invested 0.26% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Bartlett And Company Lc reported 644 shares. Conning holds 5,130 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 317,891 shares. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). First Citizens Fincl Bank & Com reported 0.25% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Franklin Resource owns 1.22 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Atwood Palmer Inc holds 0.01% or 1,200 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 212,955 shares.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guess Inc Com (NYSE:GES) by 393,882 shares to 14,300 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,755 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 165,200 shares to 212,900 shares, valued at $15.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 94,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Piedmont Invest invested in 0.11% or 16,909 shares. The Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Contour Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5.76% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 84,754 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 17,300 were reported by Tributary Mngmt Lc. Great Lakes Ltd Liability reported 4,690 shares stake. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 7,462 shares. Geode Capital Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 385,747 shares. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Shine Inv Advisory Service stated it has 159 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parnassus Invests Ca has 600,000 shares. Patten Group Incorporated holds 0.11% or 1,574 shares.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.48 million for 123.31 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.