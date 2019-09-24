Ameren (AEE) Touches $79.36 High on Sep, 24; Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY)’s Sentiment Is 1.28

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc (CVLY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.19, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 23 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 18 cut down and sold their stakes in Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 4.78 million shares, down from 4.90 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 16 Increased: 17 New Position: 6.

The stock of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) reached all time high today, Sep, 24 and still has $82.53 target or 4.00% above today’s $79.36 share price. This indicates more upside for the $19.51 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $82.53 PT is reached, the company will be worth $780.32 million more. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $79.36. About 533,413 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – AMEREN REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameren Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEE); 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 14/03/2018 – AMEREN CUTS CALLAWAY NUKE REACTOR IN MO. TO 70% FROM 100%: NRC; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.54. About 1,212 shares traded. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY) has declined 20.74% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLY News: 19/04/2018 – Codorus Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVLY); 19/04/2018 – CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC CVLY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $164,153 activity.

Endicott Management Co holds 5.25% of its portfolio in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. for 255,815 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 634,155 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.71% invested in the company for 396,281 shares. The Missouri-based Eidelman Virant Capital has invested 0.68% in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C., a New York-based fund reported 215,428 shares.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. The company has market cap of $221.59 million. It accepts demand, money market, time, and saving accounts. It has a 12.2 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

More notable recent Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Codorus Valley Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CVLY) Shareholders Feel About The 35% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PeoplesBank Names Two to the Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

More important recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ameren Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering due 2024 – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “Ameren Missouri to bring customers solar energy at night – PRNewswire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Is Yielding 2.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ameren Corporation’s (NYSE:AEE) 10% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold Ameren Corporation shares while 146 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 170.40 million shares or 1.65% less from 173.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 299,422 shares. First Corporation In owns 0.06% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 1,065 shares. 440,359 were reported by Principal Gru Inc. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0.14% stake. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 0.04% or 114,532 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Armstrong Shaw Incorporated Ct holds 9,500 shares. Bridgeway Incorporated stated it has 0.34% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Csat Inv Advisory Lp holds 5,281 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 47,363 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Cutter Com Brokerage reported 4,176 shares stake. Blackrock stated it has 0.05% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co invested in 0.06% or 35,027 shares.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.51 billion. It operates through four divisions: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It has a 24.58 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses.