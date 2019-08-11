Ameren (AEE) to pay $0.48 on Sep 30, 2019; Moore Capital Management LP Cut Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding By $6.04 Million

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 43.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 128,493 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Moore Capital Management Lp holds 165,252 shares with $7.88M value, down from 293,745 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $77.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 11.86 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL, LICENSES GRANTED TO CO TO USE YERVOY(REG) IN TRIAL WILL TERMINATE; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Thu, 3/15/2018, 6:30 PM; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF ONCOLOGY DRUG MITOMYCIN FOR INJECTION USP, 5 MG/VIAL, 20 MG/VIAL AND 40 MG/VIAL SINGLE DOSE VIALS; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 3:00 PM; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) is expected to pay $0.48 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:AEE) shareholders before Sep 10, 2019 will receive the $0.48 dividend. Ameren Corp's current price of $76.69 translates into 0.62% yield. Ameren Corp's dividend has Sep 11, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $76.69. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Fin Group Inc has invested 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pennsylvania Trust accumulated 0.04% or 9,600 shares. Washington Management Inc reported 39,190 shares stake. Plancorp Limited Com holds 6,511 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 3,200 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. United Cap Advisers Lc stated it has 512,457 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.49% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Twin Cap Mgmt has invested 0.49% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.71% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Drexel Morgan And owns 9,298 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Thomasville Natl Bank owns 18,312 shares. Iowa Savings Bank owns 1.18% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 53,848 shares. American Intll Grp Inc invested in 0.1% or 573,969 shares. Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bowling Portfolio Ltd Com accumulated 72,501 shares or 0.55% of the stock.

Moore Capital Management Lp increased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 120,000 shares to 140,000 valued at $37.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Keane Group Inc stake by 60,000 shares and now owns 110,000 shares. Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of BMY in report on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, June 13. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Wednesday, March 20. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $62 target. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.27 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 5,000 shares. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Ameren Corporation shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited invested in 2,758 shares. Moreover, Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). 3,993 are held by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation. Cadence Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). 5,200 are held by Payden & Rygel. Regions holds 15,777 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,883 shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh owns 18,762 shares. Central Retail Bank Tru Commerce has invested 0.29% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Amp Investors Limited stated it has 241,678 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Fincl Service Corp accumulated 20,714 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 10,351 shares.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.43 billion. It operates through four divisions: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It has a 23.75 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

