Ameren (AEE) to pay $0.48 on Sep 30, 2019; First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund (FEI) Has 0.68 Sentiment

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) is expected to pay $0.48 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:AEE) shareholders before Sep 10, 2019 will receive the $0.48 dividend. Ameren Corp’s current price of $76.64 translates into 0.62% yield. Ameren Corp’s dividend has Sep 11, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $76.64. About 2.31M shares traded or 63.48% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 21/05/2018 – Ameren Missouri Planning Largest Wind Farm in the State; 03/05/2018 – Ameren Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Rev $1.59B; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – AMEREN REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund (FEI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 17 funds increased or started new holdings, while 25 sold and reduced their stakes in First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund. The funds in our database now own: 10.36 million shares, down from 10.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 20 Increased: 11 New Position: 6.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 0.79% of its portfolio in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund for 97,960 shares. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owns 88,555 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Partnervest Advisory Services Llc has 0.31% invested in the company for 65,700 shares. The New York-based Tiedemann Advisors Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Umb Bank N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 665,986 shares.

The stock increased 1.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 127,631 shares traded or 4.33% up from the average. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $531.18 million. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.42 billion. It operates through four divisions: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It has a 23.73 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

