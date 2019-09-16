Ameren (AEE) Stock Rose While Beach Investment Counsel Has Lowered Position; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Holder Olstein Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $689,500

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, down from 23,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76M shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge, but it’s still in the red for the year; 04/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Work on Touchless Control, Curved IPhone Screen; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 11/04/2018 – Apple just made a key hire that could unravel the mystery of its content strategy; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google and Apple are funding enough new US renewable energy to power Iceland; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback scheme and dividend rise; 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG SEES 100M OLED PANEL SUPPLY TO APPLE THIS YR: THE BELL

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The hedge fund held 151,690 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.39 million, down from 167,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.6. About 2.12 million shares traded or 31.84% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 14/05/2018 – AMEREN ILLINOIS CO- PRICED OFFERING OF $430 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.80% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2028 AT 99.910% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Missouri Planning Largest Wind Farm in the State; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Cases; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 16/05/2018 – Ameren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – ATXI EXPECTS TO INVEST $250 MLN IN MARK TWAIN TRANSMISSION PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $870.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) by 8,600 shares to 70,110 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 72,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, down 3.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.5 per share. AEE’s profit will be $356.42 million for 13.21 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 101.39% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ameren Corporation’s (NYSE:AEE) 10% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ameren Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering due 2024 – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Is Yielding 2.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ameren wins approval for Missouri wind park – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ameren prices senior notes offering due 2024 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

