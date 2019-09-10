Ameren (AEE) Stake Held by Virtu Financial Llc; Chemung Canal Trust Company Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $338,688; Valuation Rose

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 1,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, down from 29,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $213.73. About 8.61M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – Patently Apple: PACid Technologies Sues Samsung over Biometric Solutions for Galaxy Smartphones and beyond; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Countdown to $1 Trillion Is Back On for Apple: DealBook Briefing; 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT; 28/03/2018 – Apple seeks to take advantage of Facebook’s woes; 31/03/2018 – Tom Warren: @linear2202 they’re hilarious. Especially people asking if Apple pays me and claiming Android is open; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys magazine aggregation app Texture; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF APPLE FOR “ELECTRONIC DEVICE INCLUDING OPTICALLY TRANSPARENT LIGHT SOURCE LAYER AND

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 335.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 11,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 14,403 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 3,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $73.57. About 394,560 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028; 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 14/03/2018 – AMEREN CUTS CALLAWAY NUKE REACTOR IN MO. TO 70% FROM 100%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xtrackers (DBEF) by 11,195 shares to 79,796 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sector Spdr (XLE) by 15,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.88 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf International Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has invested 3.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Business has 11,221 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. The New York-based Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.84 million shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. 487,892 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Sprucegrove Invest Management reported 50,100 shares stake. Td Asset Management holds 1.29% or 4.45 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Windsor Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,388 shares. First Natl Tru Co holds 2.65% or 139,345 shares. Moreover, Amer Asset has 1.86% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tocqueville Asset LP accumulated 691,880 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Md holds 8.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28,629 shares. Chevy Chase Hldg Inc reported 4.41 million shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Llc reported 24,133 shares stake. Meridian Investment Counsel has invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 2,348 shares. First Dallas Secs Inc has invested 0.51% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability owns 45,229 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Moreover, Texas Yale Cap Corporation has 0.02% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 8,450 shares. Payden & Rygel accumulated 5,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Limited accumulated 14,275 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Utd Service Automobile Association reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Koshinski Asset Inc reported 21,898 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 65 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 1.39% or 167,190 shares in its portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Trust And has 3,257 shares. Farmers Merchants has invested 0.04% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE).