Ameren (AEE) Shares Rose While Lazard Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $2.72 Million; Old National Bancorp Boosted Its Position in Chevron New (CVX) by $1.57 Million

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 12,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,113 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.40 million, up from 120,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $124.23. About 4.09M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 21.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 37,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,913 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.22M, down from 176,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $76.85. About 1.04 million shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Rev $1.59B; 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Ameren at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – ATXI EXPECTS TO INVEST $250 MLN IN MARK TWAIN TRANSMISSION PROJECT; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Cases; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 22.68% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AEE’s profit will be $184.20M for 25.62 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Lt (NYSE:SLB) by 212,292 shares to 785,500 shares, valued at $34.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 46,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ameren (NYSE: AEE) Announces 2018 Results and Issues Guidance – PRNewswire” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ameren Missouri requests rate decrease for customers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ameren Corporation: Following The Oracle Of Omaha’s Advice – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron, ConocoPhillips better investments than Exxon, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron told to halt oil spill into California canyon – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. extension of Chevron’s Venezuela waiver ‘under discussion’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

