Ameren (AEE) Shareholder Tdam Usa Increased Its Position by $427,500 as Shares Rose; Steelcase (SCS) Shareholder Venator Capital Management LTD Upped Its Position by $428,485 as Stock Price Declined

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 25,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 177,000 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03 million, up from 151,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 385,982 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 134,926 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.13M, up from 129,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.6. About 2.12 million shares traded or 31.84% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameren Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEE); 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10; 14/05/2018 – AMEREN ILLINOIS CO- PRICED OFFERING OF $430 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.80% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2028 AT 99.910% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2048

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold AEE shares while 146 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 170.40 million shares or 1.65% less from 173.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 7,860 shares to 39,969 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 11,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,282 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).