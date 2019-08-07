Ameren (AEE) Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Cut Stake; Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Decreased Its Stake by $154.55 Million

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 4,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 33,127 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 38,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75.38. About 866,915 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Cases; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 13/03/2018 – AMEREN CORP – IVEY’S ELECTION INCREASES SIZE OF AMEREN BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 MEMBERS TO 12; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Missouri Planning Largest Wind Farm in the State; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Issued and Sold $430 Million of 3.80% First Mortgage Bonds Due 2028

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 434,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 363,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.66M, down from 797,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $304.23. About 6.82M shares traded or 0.28% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/03/2018 – Netflix Paid Claire Foy, Queen on `The Crown,’ Less Than Her On-Screen Husband; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth; 05/04/2018 – clevelanddotcom: Sources say Barris is in talks regarding a mega-production deal with Netflix that would also include Shonda; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Hops Into the Female Action Thriller Game with `Close’; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million for an LA-based billboard company; 30/05/2018 – Shopping is evolving from buying to subscribing, led by Netflix, Spotify and Stitch Fix: #CodeCon; 24/05/2018 – SPAIN’S TELEFONICA TEF.MC – TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX INTO ITS TV AND VIDEO PLATFORMS IN LATIN AMERICA; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NETFLIX’S DEBT RATING TO Ba3 FROM B1; OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – OBAMA IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO PROVIDE SHOWS FOR NETFLIX: NYT; 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “6 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ameren Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 72.44 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Alphabet Stock Still Comes Down to Advertising â€” That Might Be Enough – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Must-See Quotes From Netflix’s Earnings Call – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Netflix Stock While It’s Down – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 18, 2019 : NYMT, FDC, ERIC, NFLX, AMD, FISV, NOK, TVIX, ACB, NVS, TEVA, TOT – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Are the Bears About to Come Down on Netflix? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

