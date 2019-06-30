Ameren (AEE) Shareholder First Manhattan Company Trimmed Stake as Share Price Rose; As Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined, Sta Wealth Management Lifted by $1.61 Million Its Stake

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Ameren Corporation (AEE) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 11,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 729,476 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.65 million, down from 740,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Ameren Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $75.11. About 2.16M shares traded or 71.76% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 03/04/2018 – Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2048; 14/03/2018 – AMEREN CUTS CALLAWAY NUKE REACTOR IN MO. TO 70% FROM 100%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C; 03/05/2018 – Ameren Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q EPS 62c; 14/03/2018 – Ameren Part of Industry Initiative to Enhance ESG/Sustainability Reporting; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 686.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 30,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,701 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 4,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.87. About 26.65 million shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating Genome Sequencing and lnterpretation for Oncology; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User Interfaces for; 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “LOCAL INTERCONNECT FOR GROUP IV SOURCE/DRAIN REGIONS” (AMERICAN INVENTORS); 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 413,900 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 7,870 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Company holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 50,443 shares. 33,448 are held by Portland Global Limited Liability Corporation. California-based Willow Creek Wealth Management has invested 0.14% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Vision Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 5,041 shares. Amer Money Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 145,715 are owned by Davenport And Comm Ltd Com. Ckw Fin Gp reported 2,074 shares stake. Allen Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Saratoga Rech & Inv Management has invested 0.03% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cleararc Cap has 109,121 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. 176,955 were accumulated by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.32% or 69,957 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,532 shares.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 47,464 shares to 4,097 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 117,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,656 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 3,458 shares. First In has 0.08% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 1,465 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested in 1.48 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 47,594 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Riverhead Limited Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Lpl Llc accumulated 39,060 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 1.50M shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.24% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Franklin Resources reported 1.22M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 19,223 shares. Hartford Invest owns 90,262 shares. Enterprise Services Corp accumulated 20,714 shares. Raymond James Service Advsr holds 21,205 shares. Missouri-based Counselors has invested 0.08% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE).

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 14.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AEE’s profit will be $203.85M for 22.62 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.41% EPS growth.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Servic (NYSE:KAR) by 1.27 million shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $167.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brixmor Property G (NYSE:BRX) by 104,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI).